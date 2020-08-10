Edinburg - On Saturday July 18, 2020 a pillar of our community Mr. Ruben Farias passed away of natural causes. Ruben E. Farias was born on February 20, 1937. He touched so many lives, he prayed for the sick, donated food to the less fortunate, and cared for his community always. He was a man of strong faith and thought more about others than he did for himself. Ruben graduated from La Joya High School in 1956 and received an athletic scholarship from Pan American University to play baseball and run track. He graduated in 1961 with his bachelors degree from Pan American and began his educational career at Zapata ISD as a teacher and coach. In that same year he was called to active duty and served in the U.S. National Guard. After serving his country he married his sweetheart Elva. Mr. Farias and returned to teaching in Zapata until 1968. He spent the following 32 years at the La Joya ISD where he was devoted to developing and shaping all of his students.During his early professional career he spent many years as a history teacher and coach, later becoming a principal at the La Joya Middle School. He continued to serve his educational community as the Director of Transportation followed by eight years as a La Joya School Board Member.He finished his education career at La Grulla Middle School where he returned to teaching in the classroom.Ruben is survived by by his devoted wife of 57 years Elva Farias, their three children, daughter Martha Oppenheim (Bert, Madison, and Gabriel), son Reuben Farias (Sulema, Reuben Omar, and Sydnee), and daughter Melissa Allgeyer (Jerry, Jacob, and Nicholas). He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Senovio Farias, and sister Senovia "Vita" Pena. He is also survived by his two brothers, Reynaldo "Nano" Farias, Rodolfo "Fito" Farias, and sister Rosa Elizondo along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone in his community, his church and all who were fortunate to have crossed paths with this loyal servant of God. In his experiences he believed all people everywhere should be respected and recognized for what they really are regardless of social environment. He spent countless hours spreading the word of God, and praying for the sick. His greatest joy was spending time with his loving wife Elva, attending his son Reuben's football/baseball games, going out for breakfast with friends and family, and watching his grandchildren flourish. His family was his pride and joy. May you Rest in Peace.Visitation will be Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Funeral Blessing will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment to follow at RGV Veterans State Cemetery in Mission.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.