Alamo - Ruben Garcia, 86, entered eternal rest Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence in Alamo.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Natividad Garcia.
Mr. Garcia is survived by six children, Norma (Ramon) Gonzalez, Ruben Garcia Jr., Armando Garcia, Marisela (Alejandro) De La Rosa, Alfredo (Cynthia) Garcia, Melida (Bruno Zuniga) Garcia; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.