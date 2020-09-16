Mission - Ruben Garza, 71, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in McAllen surrounded by his family. Mr. Garza was preceded in death by his son, Marcos Garza; his parents, Luis and Clemencia Garza; his siblings, Isacc Garza and Luis Roman Garza.Mr. Garza graduated in 1969 from Edinburg High School. Ruben was a Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps, having served his country during the Vietnam War. Ruben was previously employed by the Veterans Administration in Austin, Texas and later moved to the valley to be close to his family and began new employment with Social Security Administration where he met his wife. Mr. Garza was later recruited by the Drug Enforcement Administration and then with the United State Customs where he retired after 35 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, making BBQ pits, fishing, and spending quality time with his family especially his grandchildren. Ruben's passion was listening to oldies and dancing with his loving wife. Ruben will be dearly missed by all who knew him and forever loved.Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Oralia "Lala" Garza; his two sons, Ruben (Sandra) Garza Jr., John Christopher Lee (Jennifer) Martinez; his two grandchildren, Marcos Austin Garza, Daniel Jacob Garza; his siblings, Noemi (Bobby Gregory) Garza, and Rolando (Rosalinda) Garza; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Paul's Church in Mission with military honors following. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Pallbearers will be Marcos A. Garza, Daniel J. Garza, Rocky Longoria, Mark A. Longoria, Esteban Galvan, and Tony Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sonny Hinojosa, and Ramiro Reyna.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.