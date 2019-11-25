|
|
Pharr - Ruben Guajardo, 99, died November 23, 2019, at his residence in Pharr.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Leonor Guajardo.
Mr. Guajardo is survived by his three sons, Ruben "Rudy" (Janie) Guajardo, Ezequiel "Tito" (Irene) B. Guajardo, both of Conroe, TX, Marcos "Mark" Guajardo of Nashville, Tennessee; four daughters, Rosalinda (+ Dr. Harold) Stephens, Elma Briscoe, both of Austin, Dr. Elva Laurel, Irene (+Tom) Lime, both of San Antonio; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Benjamin Guajardo of Houston, and a sister, Olivia De La Rosa of Lebanon, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, followed by a 1:30 p.m. funeral service at La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
