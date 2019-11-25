Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
La Trinidad United Methodist Church
Pharr., TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
Pharr, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Guajardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben Guajardo Obituary
Pharr - Ruben Guajardo, 99, died November 23, 2019, at his residence in Pharr.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Leonor Guajardo.

Mr. Guajardo is survived by his three sons, Ruben "Rudy" (Janie) Guajardo, Ezequiel "Tito" (Irene) B. Guajardo, both of Conroe, TX, Marcos "Mark" Guajardo of Nashville, Tennessee; four daughters, Rosalinda (+ Dr. Harold) Stephens, Elma Briscoe, both of Austin, Dr. Elva Laurel, Irene (+Tom) Lime, both of San Antonio; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Benjamin Guajardo of Houston, and a sister, Olivia De La Rosa of Lebanon, Indiana.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, followed by a 1:30 p.m. funeral service at La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -