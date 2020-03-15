|
|
Pharr, TX - Ruben Lizcano Sr. born 2/27/41 of Pharr, TX passed away peacefully at his residence on 3/10/20. He was a Veteran who loved to play piano.
He is survived by his wife, Lidia his daughter Abigail, son Ruben Jr. and grandchildren Ruben III, Kristina, Samantha, Sarah and great grandchildren Demitrius and Simon.
Viewing will be held at Amador Funeral Home located at 1201 E. Ferguson Ave, Pharr, Tx. on Sunday 5p-9p. Funeral services on Monday at 8:30am with grave site service at VA cemetary at 10am.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2020