Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amador Funeral Home
1201 E Ferguson St
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Lizcano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Lizcano Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben Lizcano Sr. Obituary
Pharr, TX - Ruben Lizcano Sr. born 2/27/41 of Pharr, TX passed away peacefully at his residence on 3/10/20. He was a Veteran who loved to play piano.

He is survived by his wife, Lidia his daughter Abigail, son Ruben Jr. and grandchildren Ruben III, Kristina, Samantha, Sarah and great grandchildren Demitrius and Simon.

Viewing will be held at Amador Funeral Home located at 1201 E. Ferguson Ave, Pharr, Tx. on Sunday 5p-9p. Funeral services on Monday at 8:30am with grave site service at VA cemetary at 10am.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -