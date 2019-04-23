The Monitor Obituaries
Obituary

Ruben lopez Obituary
McAllen - McAllen- Ruben Lopez- He was "old enough to know better, but still young enough to get into the game". Ruben entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family and serenaded by his favorite Dean Martin tunes on April 20th at DHR in Edinburg.

Ruben's life followed a long, and winding path. He gained a dashing sense of style working as a young boy at a local retail shop "The Advance", followed by serving his country in the US Army in Germany. His path next delivered him to Chicago, Ill., to work for Ford Motor Company. Finally, it returned him home to McAllen working in construction and lastly, in our family's Denny's business (his personal favorite). Throughout his journeys and life experiences, he gained a love and appreciation for all kinds of music. His tastes were so eclectic that today's choice would be "Fats Domino" and tomorrow "Vicente Fernandez". Music was a love that he was sure to share with family and friends at any occasion. Music brought him joy and comfort right to the very end.

Mr. Lopez is preceded in death by his parents Pilar and Felipa Lopez and his beloved sister, Josefina (Josie) Zepeda and brother-in-law Basilio Valdez. Left to cherish his memory, the ever patient mother of his children Esther M. Lopez, his children, Diane (Michael) Gentzel, Debra L. Britton, Gigi McGowen, Charles R (Angela) Lopez. Grandchildren, Lisa R (Taylor) Brown, Gauge (Stefany) Gonzalez, Mariano (Deanna) Resendez, Gigi Pilar Gonzalez, Alexandra Britton, Harris Britton, and Ryan Lopez. Great grandchildren Gwendalyn, Caliber, Emilia, Sophia & Sebastian. His sisters, Elida (Arnoldo) Garza and Elioda Valdez as well as nieces, nephews, and friends .

The family wishes to express sincere thanks to his assistants Rosalinda, Sonia, Sara, Rudy, Estela, Alicia, and dear Jose Vargas. The family is thankful for the gentle and thoughtful care from DHR staff and doctors.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24 , 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church with the rosary at 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 25 , 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church, followed by the burial at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019
