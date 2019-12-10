Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Resources
Ruben P. Salazar Obituary
Edinburg - Ruben P. Salazar, 84, entered eternal rest Saturday, December 7, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

His is preceded in death by his wife, Faustina Salazar; his parents, Bernardo and Celia Salazar; a brother, Casimiro Salazar; two sisters, Estella (Rey) Garza and Gregoria "Goya" Rodriguez; a great-grandson, Raven Miles Patino.

Mr. Salazar is survived by six children, Norma (Aniceto) Villarreal, Ruben (Bobby L.) Salazar, Melissa (Ruben) Gutierrez, Belinda (Steve) Tyler, Humberto (Jessica) Salazar, Sergio (Sophia) Salazar; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bernardo (Celia) Salazar, Jose Guadalupe (Irma) Salazar, Damiana "Nena" Cano; brother-in-law, Onecimo Rodriguez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Cremation will follow on a later date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 10, 2019
