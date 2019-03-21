Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Perez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruben Perez Obituary
McAllen/Mercedes - Ruben Perez, 51, passed away on March 18, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. Surviving him is 1 daughter: Felicia Hernandez; his mother Rosa G. Perez; 5 brothers: Cristobal(Lydia) Perez, Jr., Arnoldo(Terri) Perez; Armando (Nancy) Perez, Heriberto(Sondra) Perez, Javier Perez; 2 sisters: Sylvia P. (Ricardo+)Hinojosa and Nora Perez.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Campacuas Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now