McAllen/Mercedes - Ruben Perez, 51, passed away on March 18, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. Surviving him is 1 daughter: Felicia Hernandez; his mother Rosa G. Perez; 5 brothers: Cristobal(Lydia) Perez, Jr., Arnoldo(Terri) Perez; Armando (Nancy) Perez, Heriberto(Sondra) Perez, Javier Perez; 2 sisters: Sylvia P. (Ricardo+)Hinojosa and Nora Perez.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Campacuas Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019