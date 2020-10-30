1/1
Ruben Perez
Edinburg - Ruben Perez, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

He is survived by his wife, Florencia Perez; three children, Ida (Herminio) Garcia, Diana Perez, Cynthia (Joel Cuevas) Sanchez; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Dean, Kevin Perez, Brittanie (Transito) Vargas, Jazinda Perez, Larissa Sanchez, Lathan Sanchez, Leeah Sanchez, Leeylah Sanchez; six great-grandchildren, Victoria Dean, Connor Dean, Kaylee Vargas, Travis Vargas, Trevor Vargas, and Trey Vargas; three siblings, Irene (Guadalupe) Salinas, Maruca (Juan) Vasquez, and Raul (Ninfa) Perez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, October 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
30
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
