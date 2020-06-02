Ruben Raul Balli Sr.
Pharr - Ruben Raul Balli, Sr., 87, entered eternal rest Friday, May 29, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Pharr, he lived in New Orleans most of his life until his retirement. Ruben was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Rodriguez Balli; a daughter, Elvita Balli; his parents, Jose Maria and Margarita Balli; and two siblings, Humberto Balli and Elva Gonzalez.

Mr. Balli is survived by a son, Ruben Raul (Magdeline) Balli, Jr.; three grandsons, Ruben Balli III, Nicholas Edward Balli, and Adam Michael Gonzalez; in-laws, Cresencio Rodriguez, Mary (Samuel) Balli, Delia (Serafin) Avila, Consuelo Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 2, 2020.
