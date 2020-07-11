Elsa, TX - Ruben Reyes, 83, passed away to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Mr. Reyes was born April 29, 1937 to Indercio and Jovita C. Reyes in Mercedes, TX. He worked as a mechanic & driver for 30 years for Permian Corporation from which he retired. He was a devout Catholic who volunteered his time to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Elsa for many years. Mr. Reyes was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 20 years. When he was not volunteering, he was spending quality time with family. He cared deeply for his children & supported them in all their endeavors. He was a proud grandpa who loved to brag about his grandchildren. A fun-loving man who will remain in the hearts of his family & those who knew him. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Olivia Reyes, his parents Indercio and Jovita C. Reyes; 5 brothers: Indercio Reyes Jr., Guadalupe Reyes, Rogerio Reyes, Bernardino Reyes & Arturo Reyes; sisters Justa Reyes, Margarita Torres, Tomasa Pena and Refugia Torres. He is survived by 3 sons Rene (Juana) Reyes, Rosendo (Maribel) Reyes, Jose (Veronica) Villalpando: 2 daughters, Raquel (Eligio) Mendiola, Rita (Alfredo) Gonzalez & 1 sister, Rosa Reyes Valenzuela. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of the Heavens, with a 6:00 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco Chapel of The Heavens. Officiating will be Deacon Jerry Rosas. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Eligio Mendiola Jr., Ruben Mendiola, Gilbert Gonzalez, Jose Villalpando, Daniel Gallegos & Rosendo Reyes, Jr. Honorary pallbearers Adrian Gonzalez, Alfredo Gonzalez Jr., Rudy Elizondo, Valentin De Leon & Antonio Sanchez Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461