Weslaco - Ruben Reyna, Jr., 56, was called to heaven on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1962 to Ruben and Juanita Reyna in Muleshoe, Texas.



Ruben attended and graduated from Weslaco High School in 1980 where he met his best friend and wife, Olga. They were happily married for 36 years and made their life in Weslaco where they raised two beautiful daughters, Valerie and Rubina. His family meant the world to him.



He successfully ran and operated R-N-R Towing for 30 years, impacting the lives of people in the Mid-Valley. Ruben specialized in autobody and mechanical repair, towing services and classic-car restoration. He helped countless individuals in their times of need, always willing to lend a hand and offer advice.



Family, friends and music meant everything to Ruben. A talented musician and cook, he was the heart of family gatherings. For every birthday, anniversary and Mother's Day, Ruben and his father and brother, Rodney Reyna, began the tradition of serenading the celebrated. Ruben and his brother also enjoyed spending their Saturday evenings at the Edinburg Motorsports Park where Ruben raced his '67 Camaro. He was an avid NHRA fan and would attend the national races every year without fail.



Ruben is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Octaviano and Dolores Reyna, Jr., and maternal grandparents Pablo and Emiliana Alvarado.



He is survived by his loving wife Olga, daughters Valerie Reyna Villarreal (Efraim) of San Antonio, and Rubina Lynn Reyna of Weslaco, his grandchildren, Ryne Olivia Villarreal, and expecting Edward Ruben Villarreal, parents Ruben and Juanita Reyna of Weslaco, his sisters Thelma Martinez (Raul) of Buda, Patricia Tamez (Carlos) of Weslaco and his brother Rodney Reyna (Natasha) of Weslaco and numerous nephews and nieces.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4pm-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel at Highland Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10 am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2019