Pharr, Texas - Ruben Reyna, Jr., 54, of Pharr, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.He is preceded in death by his mother, Sixta Reyna.Mr. Reyna is survived by his former spouse, Hilda Reyna of Edinburg; four children, Esai Reyna of Pharr, Abigail Reyna of Edinburg, Jessica Musick, Sage Musick, both of Austin; two grandchildren, Juniper Musick and Aliester Musick; his father, Ruben Reyna, Sr. of Pharr; his aunt/mother, Ernestina Sanchez of Pharr; four sisters, Rita Villarreal of Arizona, Dalia Breon and Sandra Rivera, both of McAllen, Esmeralda Diaz of Sharyland; six nieces and three nephews.Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.