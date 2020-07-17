1/1
Ruben Reyna Sr.
Pharr - Ruben Reyna Sr., 83, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Mr. Reyna was born in Hidalgo TX on August 18, 1936, and was a lifelong resident of Pharr. He attended and was a 1956 high school graduate from PSJA High School. He was employed with the McAllen Police Department from 1995-2010 where he PROUDLY served the community with The Community Affairs Department.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sixta H. Reyna whom he was married to from 1962 until her death in 1989; his only son Ruben Reyna Jr. whom recently passed away on June 26, 2020; his parents, Dionicio G. and Clara S. Reyna; a brother; Vicente G. Reyna; two sisters, Rita Galvan, and Ana M.Morales.

Mr. Reyna is survived by his current spouse Rosa L. Reyna of Pharr; three daughters, Dalia Reyna Breon, Sandra Reyna Rivera both of McAllen, Rita V. Solis of Phoenix AZ; brothers, Eliborio J. and Victoriano F. Reyna of Pharr, Adan Reyna of Houston; one sister Elvia Reyna of Pharr; grandchildren, Felicia and Sontino R. Mann, Samantha and Victoria L. Rivera of McAllen, Abigail E. Reyna of Edinburg, Esai Reyna of Pharr, Elizabeth P. Solis, Santino Mendivil, and Joseph R. Solis of Phoenix AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 6, 2020
My most deepest condolences for Ruben's family. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone of his loved ones, especially his children, Tina, Sandra, and Esmeralda. Kory, Eric, and Sylvia De La Cerda. RIP my friend, may our Lord in Heaven hold you in his loving arms.
Classmate
July 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Doobie was an honest man and kind hearted. RIP Doobie!
Lisa Perez
Family
July 3, 2020
My days havent been as bright & full of laughter since you passed. But you will always be in my heart and I will treasure all the wonderful memories we made together. Love you always. ❤❤❤
Melissa Luna
Friend
