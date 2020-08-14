Alamo - Ruben Silva, Sr., 89, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Ruben was a man of great faith. He was a hard-working and family oriented man who provided well for his family. He loved to whistle, he always had a story to share, and was best known for being a jokester.Ruben is survived by his wife, Jesusa Silva; four children, Juan (Sandy) Silva, Emma (Richard) Martinez, Ruben (Ines) Silva Jr., Mary (Jorge) Garza; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carmen Olivarez, Teresa Garcia, Criselda Castillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.Interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.