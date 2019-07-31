|
|
Edinburg - Our sister, Rubicella "Rubi" Salazar 65, died peacefully on July 29th, surrounded by her family.
Rubi graduated from Pan American University, Edinburg, Texas and earned her Masters in Social Work from the University of Houston. She dedicated her life to her profession, retiring in 2015. Education was a must for our sister. She encouraged her friends and family to continue their education. She loved books, music, and most of all, family gatherings of any kind. She loved to cook and shared her recipes which we will cherish forever. She will be missed and lovingly remembered for her generosity and that beautiful smile.
Rubi is survived by her son, Marco Antonio Rivas; granddaughter Serenity Rivas; sister Gracie Valdez Ramirez (Willie, Jr.); brother Nicanor Valdez, Jr. (Angelina); sister Irene Valdez; brother David Valdez (Lynda); brother Michael Valdez; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
All Funeral Arrangements for Rubicella Salazar are under the direction of Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on July 31, 2019