|
|
Mission - Ruby Marie Ingram, 92, passed away on March 6, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was born in San Benito on August 24, 1926 and was a lifelong resident of the Valley. Ruby was an avid gardner and she loved native plants and wildlife. She was preceded in death by her parents; George Dewey West and Ottie Marie West, siblings; Francis Brown, Bobby West and a granddaughter, Shawn Marie Lasley. She is survived by her children; David (Irma) Lasley, Carol Ann Stout, her siblings; Jerry West and Mary Ann Blanchard, a granddaughter, and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Private cremation services were entrustred to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2019