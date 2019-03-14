|
Alamo - Rudy Ybarra,58, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence in Alamo. Rudy Ybarra was born October 18, 1960 in Mercedes, Tx. Son of Miguel and Leonor Ybarra. He is preceded in death by his mother. Rudy Ybarra is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Alicia Ybarra; 3 daughters, Sonia (Isaias) Rodriguez, Sandra (Justo) Garcia, Selina Ybarra (Sergio); 5 grandchildren, Diego and Ava Rodriguez, Justo and Julissa Garcia and Delilah Sanchez; 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation will be today, Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral mass will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019