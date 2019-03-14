Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Ybarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy Ybarra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rudy Ybarra Obituary
Alamo - Rudy Ybarra,58, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence in Alamo. Rudy Ybarra was born October 18, 1960 in Mercedes, Tx. Son of Miguel and Leonor Ybarra. He is preceded in death by his mother. Rudy Ybarra is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Alicia Ybarra; 3 daughters, Sonia (Isaias) Rodriguez, Sandra (Justo) Garcia, Selina Ybarra (Sergio); 5 grandchildren, Diego and Ava Rodriguez, Justo and Julissa Garcia and Delilah Sanchez; 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

Visitation will be today, Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral mass will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens

Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.

Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now