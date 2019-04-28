Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufina Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufina C. Flores

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rufina C. Flores Obituary
Edinburg - Rufina C. Flores, 84, went home to our Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Guanajuato, Mexico and lived in Edinburg all of her life. She was married to her loving husband, Enrique Flores, Sr. for 66 years. Rufina retired from the Edinburg School District after 25 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be truly missed.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Elia Flores.

Rufina is survived by her husband, Enrique Flores, Sr. of Edinburg; two sons, Enrique (Blanca E.) Flores, Jr. of McAllen, Esteban (Nellie) Flores of Pharr; four daughters, Feliciana (Mike Moody) Decker of Alabama, Enriqueta (Miguel) Calvillo, Eugenia (Nadia) Flores, both of Edinburg; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dolores Gasca.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now