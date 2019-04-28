Edinburg - Rufina C. Flores, 84, went home to our Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.



She was born in Guanajuato, Mexico and lived in Edinburg all of her life. She was married to her loving husband, Enrique Flores, Sr. for 66 years. Rufina retired from the Edinburg School District after 25 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be truly missed.



She is preceded in death by a daughter, Elia Flores.



Rufina is survived by her husband, Enrique Flores, Sr. of Edinburg; two sons, Enrique (Blanca E.) Flores, Jr. of McAllen, Esteban (Nellie) Flores of Pharr; four daughters, Feliciana (Mike Moody) Decker of Alabama, Enriqueta (Miguel) Calvillo, Eugenia (Nadia) Flores, both of Edinburg; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dolores Gasca.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019