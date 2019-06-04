|
Pharr - Rumaldo Gonzalez, 89, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Maria Muniz; and a granddaughter, Amy Bennett.
Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Celia A. Gonzalez of Pharr; three sons, Rumaldo Gonzalez, Jr., of Houston, Ricardo (Maria) Gonzalez of Weslaco, Jose Jaime (Myra) Gonzalez of Mission; two daughters, Maria Elena Bennett of Edinburg, and Rosalinda Bush of Chicago; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Maria Gill, Bernarda Arevalo, both of Pharr, and Dominga Pena of Washington.
A rosary was held Monday, June 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. today, June 4, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 4, 2019