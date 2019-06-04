Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Rumaldo Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rumaldo Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rumaldo Gonzalez Obituary
Pharr - Rumaldo Gonzalez, 89, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Maria Muniz; and a granddaughter, Amy Bennett.

Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Celia A. Gonzalez of Pharr; three sons, Rumaldo Gonzalez, Jr., of Houston, Ricardo (Maria) Gonzalez of Weslaco, Jose Jaime (Myra) Gonzalez of Mission; two daughters, Maria Elena Bennett of Edinburg, and Rosalinda Bush of Chicago; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Maria Gill, Bernarda Arevalo, both of Pharr, and Dominga Pena of Washington.

A rosary was held Monday, June 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. today, June 4, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now