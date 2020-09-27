McAllen, TX - Rumaldo Guerra, 80, of McAllen passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 14, 1940 in Viboras, Texas.
In 1967 Mr. Guerra married Maria Berta Ovalle in Mission, Texas. He served 2 years in the Army and worked at the Pan American University for 35 years. Mr. Guerra graduated from Del Mar College in 1969 and attended Roma HS in Roma, Texas
He is survived by his wife, Maria Berta Ovalle, of 53 years; his two daughters, Norma (Luis) Linda Carrillo, Liza (Ralph) Ann Guerra; his son, Rumaldo (Lupita) Guerra, Jr.; his five grandchildren, Adriana Carrillo, Bianca Carrillo, Aaron Carrillo, Miranda Guerra, Kamila Guerra; siblings, Servando Guerra, Placido (Norma) Guerra, Jr., Oralia (Isidro) Perez, Juanita (Roberto +) Tijerina, Veronica (Teodoro +) Venecia, Maria (Feliciano) Celia Garate, Maria Elia (Jose) Cantu.
Mr. Guerra is also survived by his nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Placido and Ofelia Guerra.
His favorite pass time was going to his ranch and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved watching sports and cheering for his favorite team, The Cowboys. He will be remembered for the love he had for his wife, children, and grandchildren; and for his beautiful smile.
A visitation for Mr. Guerra will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary at 7:00 PM.
The funeral service will take place Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel, with the burial will to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
The services will be streamed via Facebook Live. Please see Mr. Guerra's page at FunerariaDelAngelMission.com
for the direct link to the live stream.
You Left Me Beautiful Memories
Your Love is Still My Guide
And Though we Cannot See You
You are Always at My Side