1/1
Rumaldo Guerra
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rumaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen, TX - Rumaldo Guerra, 80, of McAllen passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 14, 1940 in Viboras, Texas.

In 1967 Mr. Guerra married Maria Berta Ovalle in Mission, Texas. He served 2 years in the Army and worked at the Pan American University for 35 years. Mr. Guerra graduated from Del Mar College in 1969 and attended Roma HS in Roma, Texas

He is survived by his wife, Maria Berta Ovalle, of 53 years; his two daughters, Norma (Luis) Linda Carrillo, Liza (Ralph) Ann Guerra; his son, Rumaldo (Lupita) Guerra, Jr.; his five grandchildren, Adriana Carrillo, Bianca Carrillo, Aaron Carrillo, Miranda Guerra, Kamila Guerra; siblings, Servando Guerra, Placido (Norma) Guerra, Jr., Oralia (Isidro) Perez, Juanita (Roberto +) Tijerina, Veronica (Teodoro +) Venecia, Maria (Feliciano) Celia Garate, Maria Elia (Jose) Cantu.

Mr. Guerra is also survived by his nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Placido and Ofelia Guerra.

His favorite pass time was going to his ranch and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved watching sports and cheering for his favorite team, The Cowboys. He will be remembered for the love he had for his wife, children, and grandchildren; and for his beautiful smile.

A visitation for Mr. Guerra will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary at 7:00 PM.

The funeral service will take place Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel, with the burial will to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

The services will be streamed via Facebook Live. Please see Mr. Guerra's page at FunerariaDelAngelMission.com for the direct link to the live stream.

You Left Me Beautiful Memories

Your Love is Still My Guide

And Though we Cannot See You

You are Always at My Side



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The services will be streamed via Facebook Live
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved