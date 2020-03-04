|
|
Austin, TX - Ruth Bedinghaus Alvirez was born on November 3, 1929 in McAllen, Texas to Jesus Maria Bedinghaus and Eloisa Herrera Bedinghaus. She was the youngest of seven siblings: Lawrence, Claude, Alice, Eloisa, Jesus, Ida, and David. On December 18, 1955, she married Daniel Alvirez in a ceremony presided over by Daniel's father, the Reverend Ezequiel Alvirez. They remained happily married for nearly 30 years until Daniel passed in 1985. Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Ruth Ann Alvirez and Mary Elizabeth Alvirez De Leon, her son-in-law, Heriberto Alejandro De Leon, her brother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. David Alvirez, his wife, Pauline, and by many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and lifelong friends.
Ruth lived a graceful life full of kindness and charity. She was central to the lives of her daughters, nieces, and nephews, who lovingly remember her as a comforting source of endless - but no-nonsense - wisdom and love. She was always ready to listen, and her love for God guided her in relationships with others. With the same generosity she showed her family, she opened her home to fellow congregation members, neighbors, and new acquaintances alike, and lent a loving ear to the elderly through her volunteer work.
Having grown up in the Methodist Church, love for and faith in God was an integral part of Ruth's entire life. At El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church in Edinburg, Texas, where Ruth was a member for several years, if the church needed anything, she was there to help. She served as a greeter, liturgist, member of a disciple Bible study, and member of the United Methodist Women. Ruth often played the piano for the women's gatherings. And what a talented, self-taught pianist and alto singer she was! Ruth's family will always cherish memories of her filling their home with music and playing at family reunions.
Ruth spent most of her life in south Texas. In 2007, she moved to Austin, Texas to be closer to her daughters after the passing of her oldest sibling and father figure, Lawrence Bedinghaus. In Austin, she became a faithful member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where the Reverend Ezequiel Alvirez twice served as pastor. She taught the adult Spanish Sunday school class for a period of time and sang in Christmas and Easter cantatas. Each May, Ruth joined her daughters at the Church's annual Mother-Daughter Banquet. She loved visiting with her girls and her son-in-law, whom she regarded as a son. She also spent many joyous family Thanksgivings with her nephew, Ron Bedinghaus, and his wife, Dolores.
Ruth was called to her eternal home with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. While we miss her greatly, we are comforted in knowing she rests peacefully and happily. Dance and sing with the angels, Ruth - until we meet again!
A service celebrating the life of Ruth Bedinghaus Alvirez will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas (200 Brushy Street). There will be a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
The interment will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen, Texas (1801 Wichita Avenue).
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2020