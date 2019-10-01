|
Faribault, MN - Ruth Ann Bjork, age 93 of Faribault, MN, passed away Mon., Sept. 23, 2019. A celebration of Ruth's life is being planned for Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the First English Lutheran Church, 204 NW 2nd St., in Faribault. Ruth was the first female paper carrier for the Minneapolis Journal, now the Star Tribune. Memorials preferred to First English Lutheran Church or Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN. www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com 800-952-0948
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 1, 2019