Issaquah, WA - Ruth Quintanilla, formerly of McAllen, died April 21, 2020 in Issaquah, WA. Her family, particularly her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. The love and care she gave to her children extended to numerous nieces and nephews. She also had several close friendships that spanned decades. She was born Oma Ruth Reese on August 11, 1926 in Seagraves, TX to Georgia (O'Neal) and Lloyd A. Reese, the second of six daughters. Her father was a Texas Pacific Railroad employee, so the family moved to various West Texas towns along the line, ultimately settling in Baird. Ruth graduated from Baird High School in 1945. She later entered the nursing program at the State Tuberculosis Sanatorium near San Angelo. There, on her 21st birthday, she met Carlos J. Quintanilla M.D., with whom a romance bloomed. In 1950, they both transferred to the State Tuberculosis Hospital at Moore Field outside Mission, TX. They married in Mission on December 6, 1951. Once married, Ruth became a homemaker and they started a family. Dr. Quintanilla and the family transferred to the Harlingen State Tuberculosis Hospital in 1955. In 1961 they moved to McAllen where Dr. Quintanilla went into private practice. They were together until his death in 1997. Ruth moved to Austin in 1998 to be nearer her family. In 2000 she moved to Issaquah, WA with her daughter and her family. From 2005 to 2010 she lived in Granbury, TX to be nearer her sisters. She returned to Washington State, where three of her children live. She is survived by her children: Carlos in Olympia, WA, Luis (Christina) in San Antonio, Patricia Elmore (John) in Maple Valley, WA, and Adrian, also in Maple Valley. She had six grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Peggy, Betty, and Sue. Sisters Thelma and Billie, of Azle, TX, survive her. No memorial service is planned at this time. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Cancer Foundation, Inc. 101 West Expressway 83McAllen, TX 78503 www.vanniecook.org 956.687.5146
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2020.