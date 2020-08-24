Alton - At the young age of 37, he entered into Eternal Rest with our Heavenly Father on August 7, 2020 peacefully at his residence.He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Clara V. Garza (AMA) & Rafaela Salazar.He is survived by his mother, Leticia Garza Salazar, sister Mychelle Denyse Moran (Carlos), nephews Aaron, Andrew, niece/goddaughter Alexyz, grandathers Rumaldo Garza Sr. (his APA) and Teodoro Salazar, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Last, his beloved pitbull terrier, Layla.Ryan had a deep love for his family, though he was quiet and private, his actions told us otherwise. He was kind, compassionate, helpful, playful and fun to be around even though his sister might say he was a bit annoying. He had a passion for tattoos, cars (Mitsubishi EVO), Playstation, XBox and enjoyed competing with Aaron (both hated losing) and hanging with his good buddy Fabian. On the weekends he loved fishing alongside Marco & Alexyz and play wrestling with his little nephew Andrew. Ryan was loved, admired and respected by his four younger cousins Jarryd, Frances, Rumaldo III and Emily.He was an amazing, loveable, fun, crazy, helpful and handsome doting son, grandson, brother (in law), nephew, cousin and uncle; great friend and buddy to many people. Ryan will always and forever be in our Hearts, Souls and Minds.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10:00-1:30PM with Rosary Service at 11:00AMm, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Graveside services will follow at 2:00PM at Lord & I Cemetery in Palmview, Texas.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.