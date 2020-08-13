1/1
Sally Victoria Mullins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Sally Victoria Mullins was born on November 7, 1932 to Stanley Joseph Dubert and Tennie Elizabeth Simmons Dubert in the old Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas . She left this life to her heavenly reward peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the presence of her sister and son while in the wonderful care of Maribel Rodriguez of Edinburg, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmo Burl Mullins on February 14, 2013, her brother Stanley J. (S. J.) Dubert, and her nephew David Holt Dubert.

She is survived by her sister, Patty Reynolds (Leon, deceased), her son Mark A. Mullins (Marcia) of Boerne, Texas, her son Maurice Mullins of McAllen, her sister in law Bertha Fuller (Albert, deceased) of Pleasanton, Texas, her brother in law Duane Rawlings (Dora Ann, deceased) and her brother in law Kenneth Mullins (Mae) of Devine Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Marci Joy Johnson (Glenn) of Lake Jackson, Texas and Brandon A. Mullins (Krystal) of Corinth, Texas. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren Jaxon and Brady Mullins of Corinth, Texas. She leaves behind many, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great- great nephews.

The family would like to thank Mary Arenas, Patty & Victoria Ruiz, Lori (Lola) Ruiz and Diana(Chili) and JP Ruiz for many years of great care. They would also like to thank Sandra Frost and her family for many years of wonderful friendship and support. We would like to thank Beva Tijerina for her many years of faithful and caring friendship.

There will be no service. Sally will be cremated. All of the arrangements will be handled through Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved