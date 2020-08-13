McAllen - Sally Victoria Mullins was born on November 7, 1932 to Stanley Joseph Dubert and Tennie Elizabeth Simmons Dubert in the old Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas . She left this life to her heavenly reward peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the presence of her sister and son while in the wonderful care of Maribel Rodriguez of Edinburg, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmo Burl Mullins on February 14, 2013, her brother Stanley J. (S. J.) Dubert, and her nephew David Holt Dubert.She is survived by her sister, Patty Reynolds (Leon, deceased), her son Mark A. Mullins (Marcia) of Boerne, Texas, her son Maurice Mullins of McAllen, her sister in law Bertha Fuller (Albert, deceased) of Pleasanton, Texas, her brother in law Duane Rawlings (Dora Ann, deceased) and her brother in law Kenneth Mullins (Mae) of Devine Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Marci Joy Johnson (Glenn) of Lake Jackson, Texas and Brandon A. Mullins (Krystal) of Corinth, Texas. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren Jaxon and Brady Mullins of Corinth, Texas. She leaves behind many, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great- great nephews.The family would like to thank Mary Arenas, Patty & Victoria Ruiz, Lori (Lola) Ruiz and Diana(Chili) and JP Ruiz for many years of great care. They would also like to thank Sandra Frost and her family for many years of wonderful friendship and support. We would like to thank Beva Tijerina for her many years of faithful and caring friendship.There will be no service. Sally will be cremated. All of the arrangements will be handled through Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission, Texas.