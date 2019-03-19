Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Salomon Rodriguez Obituary
McAllen/Pharr - Salomon Rodriguez, 97, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Rodriguez had lived in Pharr since 2002 and was formerly of McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Juliana Rodriguez; five brothers Domingo, Ismael, Pablo, Aurelio, Manuel, Rodriguez and six sisters Beatriz Villalobos, Maria Alfaro, Dolores Bulos, Antonia Garza, Alicia Muniz, and Bernarda Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his eight children, Jesus (Maria) Medrano, Raul (Aida) Medrano, San Juanita (Jose) Alvarez, Casimiro Rodriguez, Ofelia (Robert) Barriere, Leticia (Pedro) Villarreal, Javier (Hilda) Rodriguez, Antonio (Rosalinda) Rodriguez; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elida Valdez.

A prayer service was held Monday, March 18, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 19, 2019
