mercedes - Salvador "Chava" Espinoza, 75, passed away at McAllen Medical Center on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Maria Socorro Espinoza; 2 daughters: Maria Reyna (Leonardo) Garcia, Martha (Francisco) Garcia; 7 brothers: Juan Padilla, Miguel Gonzalez, Julian Espinoza, Sixto Espinoza, Candelario Espinoza, Eulalio Espinoza, Roberto Espinoza; 3 sisters: Leticia Infante, Margarita Espinoza and Guadalupe Espinoza. Also surviving him are 5 grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters.



Viewing will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



