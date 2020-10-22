1/
Salvador "Chava" Espinoza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvador's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
mercedes - Salvador "Chava" Espinoza, 75, passed away at McAllen Medical Center on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Maria Socorro Espinoza; 2 daughters: Maria Reyna (Leonardo) Garcia, Martha (Francisco) Garcia; 7 brothers: Juan Padilla, Miguel Gonzalez, Julian Espinoza, Sixto Espinoza, Candelario Espinoza, Eulalio Espinoza, Roberto Espinoza; 3 sisters: Leticia Infante, Margarita Espinoza and Guadalupe Espinoza. Also surviving him are 5 grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters.

Viewing will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved