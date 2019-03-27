|
Edinburg/Mission - Salvador "Chavalo" Pena Jr., 72, went home to our Lord Monday, March 25, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Pena was born on February 13, 1947, in Mission, TX. He enjoyed reading his Bible and loved Jesus. Salvador will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvador Sr. and Maria L. Pena; a brother, Rogelio Pena.
Salvador is survived by three sisters, Librada (Rogelio) Garza, Hortencia P. Ramirez, Nilda (Tony) Segura, all of Edinburg; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, March 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019