McAllen, TX - Samuel Ballesteros passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 23, 2020 at the age of 66. Samuel is survived by his loving wife Hortencia Ballesteros of 44 years. They were married in McAllen on November 1, 1975. Samuel is lovingly remembered by his daughter Diana E. Ballesteros Ochoa (Joel) of McAllen, daughter Starla E. O'Connor (Sean) of McAllen, and his grandchildren Shae Everly O'Connor and Stella Marie O'Connor, his sister Gloria Hernandez (Daniel) of McAllen, his sister Elizabeth Pastor (Juan) of McAllen, his brother Arturo Ballesteros, Jr. (Olivia) of McAllen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Samuel is predeceased by his father Arturo Ballesteros, Sr., his mother Maria Vigil Ballesteros, and a sister Herlinda Portales.



Samuel was born in McAllen, TX on February 28, 1954. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1973. He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation in 2017 after 29 years of service.



He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in McAllen where he enjoyed volunteering for church activities. Samuel's love and faith in God prompted him to design and create crosses in which he would donate and gift to family and friends. He enjoyed woodwork, spending time outdoors, photography, and creating memories with his family, especially his granddaughters, and with his friends. For years, Samuel also volunteered a great amount of his time with the non-profit organization Secret Santa Society.



A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with Pastor Gregory Lorenz and Pastor James Fickenscher officiating. Due to the current pandemic, seating is limited. The family requests and encourages you to join virtually by accessing the live stream at stpaulmcallen.online.church at 2pm. A celebration of life in honor of Samuel will be held at The Ballesteros Residence, and all who knew him are welcome to join to share your memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund, 300 W. Pecan Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501.



