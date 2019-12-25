|
Pharr - Samuel Zuniga, 48, went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Samuel was survived by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Santiago Sr. and Maria Alicia Zuniga of Pharr; brother, Santiago Jr. (Vanessa) Zuniga of Pharr; sister, Sonia (Enrique) Vasquez of Pharr; and paternal grandmother, Maria Guadalupe Zuniga of Edinburg.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 25, 2019