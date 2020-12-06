1/1
San Juanita Castillo
McAllen - San Juanita Castillo, 64, a Down Syndrome child of God and resident of McAllen, Texas received her wings up in Heaven on Monday, December 2, 2020. There to meet San Juanita were her parents, Celerino Castillo, Jr., and Angelita Castillo. Her parents educated her up until she was 21 years old; she graduated from a Special Needs High School in San Juan, Texas. Throughout the years, she shared her love for children with her mother who owned a daycare center for 20 years, touching the lives of so many children.

San Juanita is survived by her siblings, Diana Castillo-Ramos, Celerino Castillo III, and Melinda Saenz of McAllen. The Castillo, Ramos, and Saenz Families would like to take the time to thank her caregivers, Rosalva Cavazos and Olga Garcia, Dulce Esperanza Home Health Care, Norma Torres and All State Hospice.

San Juanita is survived by her nieces and nephews; Dianett Garza, Viviana Saenz, and Andres Saenz all of McAllen, Celerino Castillo IV, and Crystal Castillo from Edinburg, great nephew Christopher Joseph Garza of San Marcos, Texas; great niece Robin and Raven Castillo both from Edinburg and her great great nephew Ezra Garza.

A committal service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, Texas. The Castillo Family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
