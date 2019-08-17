Home

San Juanita Rivera Lee Obituary
SHELBYVILLE / HIDALGO - San Juanita Rivera Lee, 60, passed away Wednesday, August 14th, 2019.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her loving husband, Patrick A. Lee; a daughter, Crystal (Grant Hoefener) Lee all of Shelbyville, Indiana; grandsons, Brayden Rogers and Wyatt Hoefener; her parents, Petra and Paulino Rivera Jr; siblings, Gloria Resendiz, Delia (Juan) Tagle, Oralia Rivera, Ester (Mauricio) Rivera, Lydia (Oliver) Rivera , Cynthia Rivera, Paulino Rivera III, Ruben Rivera, Guadalupe (Marisol) Rivera, and Alfredo (Glenda) Rivera, all of Hidalgo; numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with rosary today, at 7 p.m., August 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Interment will follow at Hidalgo Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 17, 2019
