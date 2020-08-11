McAllen - Sandra Jean Cross Hobbs, 75, passed away on August 1, 2020, after a brief hospital stay. She was born on October 4, 1944 in McAllen, TX to Rowena Mae Carrothers Cross and D.L. Cross.



Sandy spent her childhood years in Alpine and Pharr, TX, and relished having all four grandparents nearby. A true Texas girl, she attended elementary school in San Antonio, and graduated from high school in McAllen.



Family was most important to Sandy, and she loved being a mom to her three children. Sandy's kids and grandkids always came first. She shared her strength, wisdom, warmth, and humor with family and friends every day.



Sandy completed a long administrative career working for the State of Texas and retired from the University of Texas at Austin in 2006. She settled in Taylor, TX as a proud homeowner on a quarter acre, with a large backyard and country home she loved dearly. An avid baseball fan, Sandy enjoyed attending Longhorn baseball games and watching the Texas Rangers.



Sandy is survived by her son, Dalton Hobbs, IV, and his wife, Laurie Hobbs of Round Rock, TX; her daughter, Jennifer Weaver and Ricky Jones of Granger, TX; her daughter, Kelly Daniel of Austin, TX; her grandchildren, Emmett, Miranda, and Sadie Daniel of Austin, TX; and several cousins, family members, neighbors, and friends. She will be greatly missed.



Charitable donations in honor of Sandy may be made to Cottage Hill Cemetery, Williamson County Regional Animal Center, and Schnauzer Rescue of Texas.



