1/1
Sandra Jean Cross Hobbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Sandra Jean Cross Hobbs, 75, passed away on August 1, 2020, after a brief hospital stay. She was born on October 4, 1944 in McAllen, TX to Rowena Mae Carrothers Cross and D.L. Cross.

Sandy spent her childhood years in Alpine and Pharr, TX, and relished having all four grandparents nearby. A true Texas girl, she attended elementary school in San Antonio, and graduated from high school in McAllen.

Family was most important to Sandy, and she loved being a mom to her three children. Sandy's kids and grandkids always came first. She shared her strength, wisdom, warmth, and humor with family and friends every day.

Sandy completed a long administrative career working for the State of Texas and retired from the University of Texas at Austin in 2006. She settled in Taylor, TX as a proud homeowner on a quarter acre, with a large backyard and country home she loved dearly. An avid baseball fan, Sandy enjoyed attending Longhorn baseball games and watching the Texas Rangers.

Sandy is survived by her son, Dalton Hobbs, IV, and his wife, Laurie Hobbs of Round Rock, TX; her daughter, Jennifer Weaver and Ricky Jones of Granger, TX; her daughter, Kelly Daniel of Austin, TX; her grandchildren, Emmett, Miranda, and Sadie Daniel of Austin, TX; and several cousins, family members, neighbors, and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Charitable donations in honor of Sandy may be made to Cottage Hill Cemetery, Williamson County Regional Animal Center, and Schnauzer Rescue of Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved