Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Jackson


1944 - 2020
Sandra Kay Jackson Obituary
Bryan - Sandra Kay Jackson, 76, of Alamo, passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 10th, at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station.

Sandy was born February 25th, 1944 in Kerens, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Wallace & Kathryn Patterson. She married Gary L. Jackson in December 1961. Sandy was a lifetime resident of Alamo, Tx and also had a home in College Station, Tx. She loved traveling and attending Aggie football and baseball games.

She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Jackson of Alamo and her three daughters, Charlotte Stachour of Lakeway, Tx, Cheryl Scoggins of Burnet, Tx, and Kindra Whitteker of Carlsbad, Ca; Sisters Betty Marshall of College Station, Pat Graf of College Station, Debbie Meredith of San Antonio; 7 grandchildren, Jantzen Stachour, Rylee Stachour, Jordan Morales, Paxton Lundquist, Jackson Whitteker, Shea Whitteker, and Paige Whitteker.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Parc at Traditions, Encompass Health Hospice, and Alpha & Omega caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



PO Box 600

Doylestown, PA 18901

Dementiasociety.org

Express Condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2020
