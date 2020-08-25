Donna, TX - Sandra Louise Sabin, 79 (July 19, 1941-August 13, 2020)



Precisely 1 year, 2 months, 2 days and 15 hours following the death of her husband, John Sabin, Sandra Louise Sabin passed away from a relentless and cruel cancer. A resident of Donna, TX; formerly Laguna Vista, TX and Chisholm, MN. Predeceased by husband, John Sabin; parents, Louis Joseph Dolinar and Mary Ann (Hiti) Dolinar; and brother, Roger Louis Dolinar; Sandy now rejoices with them and her bygone beloved pets and friends in heaven. Born in Chisholm, MN on July 19, 1941. A 1959 Chisholm High School graduate.



Left behind to incredibly miss her is sister, Marilee (Curtis) Blake of Donna, TX; nephew, Jesse (Carrie) Dolinar, and adored grand-niece, Jordan Dolinar, of St. Louis Park, MN. Sandy had countless lifelong friendships and innumerable new friends, all who bear evidence to her loving heart.



(A heart is not judged by how much you love but by how much you are loved by others... Frank Morgan, Wizard of Oz)



And Sandy was so loved. Sweet by nature, strong by innate force, Sandy was one of the most caring, warm, thoughtful, generous and considerate human beings on planet Earth. She loved to cook and bake for you, knit and crochet for you, loved to try out new recipes and dish up proven long-time favorites passed down from her Slovenian culture.



Sandy delighted in all God's creatures; she had a genuine affection for dogs, many of which she owned, cherished and spoiled in her lifetime. Enchanted by the elusive dance of lambent butterflies and hummingbirds, and delighted in all avian creatures. Ecstatic by the hunt and discovery of rare gems while 'thrifting' with her team of 'treasure hunting' cohorts. An occasional weekend diversion to the casino was a thrilling and entertaining adventure. She delighted in viewing the Bachelor/Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, and all Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins games.



For many years, while residing in Laguna Vista, Sandy volunteered for the Port Isabel (TX) Chamber of Commerce and the South Padre Island Golf Club; walked the almost 2 1/2-mile Queen Isabella Causeway for charity and slung shrimp at Port Isabel's annual shrimp cookoff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store