Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Sandra M. Gieske


1939 - 2019
Sandra M. Gieske Obituary
Alamo - Sandra M. Gieske, loving mother, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours Saturday October 12, 2019 at the age of 80.

Until she retired in 2008, she worked at McAllen Mriducal center for over 25 years as a unit clerk. A native of Michigan, She moved to Texas with her mother Jean E. Armantrout and her mother's husband Paul E. Armantrout in 1978.

She is survived by her four children, Susan Carter, Brenda Reagan, Jerry Lee Gieske; her sister Janet L. Setsma and her brother Robert J. Armantrout.

She will be cremated and interred at Palm Valley cemetery next to her mother Jean.

Flowers may be sent to Aurora Funeral home, 706 Sam Houston Blvd. Pharr, TX 78577

If desired tribute donations in her name may be made to the Parkinson's foundation. www. parkinson;s foundation.org. Arrangements were trusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 19, 2019
