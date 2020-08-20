Edinburg - Sandra Perez-Lara, 55, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born October 20, 1964, to Martha M. Perez and Arturo B. Perez in San Juan. She graduated and had formerly lived in Edinburg for many years. Eleven years ago when Sandra met Ruben Lara Jr. it was love at first sight. After only a few dates they knew they had found their soulmate.Sandra worked for The Monitor as a Regional Marketing Strategist for the rest of her career. She was a genuine person and anyone who knew her could testify to her willingness to always being helpful and generous. She was a dedicated employee and rarely missed work but always found time for friends and family. She loved her job and her community in which she served the media world.Sandra was a faithful friend and sister. She will mostly be missed for her beautiful smile and contagious laugh-she had the ability to light up any room. Sandra had a heart of gold and was always humble and kind. As a sister we remember her always being the peacemaker, no matter the situation.Sandra is preceded in death by her father Arturo B. Perez and step father Lee Perez.She is survived by her husband, Ruben Lara Jr. of Edinburg; her mother, Martha M. Perez of Elsa; seven sisters, Selma Gutierrez (Joe) of Weslaco, Veronica Quintana, Rebecca Martinez (Richard), Alicia Alvarado (Manuel), Victoria Lee Lopez (Charlie), all of Edinburg, Raquel Perez of Pharr, Elizabeth Valdez-stepsister(Jaime) of La Feria; and a brother, Jimmy Perez (Sylvia) of Washington.Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. In respect and safety for the family and their wishes we would like for you to join us via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. through Meeting ID 892 24234334 for the funeral service.Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission where she will lay to rest. Please abide social distancing guidelines.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.