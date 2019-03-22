Mission - Sandra Salinas, 58, passed away on March 19, 2019. She enjoyed serving the Lord and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her strength, kindness, positivity, and her dazzling smile and personality.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Maria de Jesus Cavazos and Camilo Garza, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband, Manuel Salinas Jr., her children; Yesenia Carrales, Yvette Salinas, and Michelle Salinas, her grandchildren; Nate and Lena Carrales, siblings; Luis Garza, Gustavo Garza, Nora Perez, Aurelia Robledo, Gracie Salinas and Sylvia Wilson.



My wife Sandra, has been a blessing to my heart. Every single day her smile has brightened my day and I have constantly looked forward to seeing her precious smile. She was my pillar of strength and when I was weak, her spirit would lift me to highs that only she was capable of. Her kindness had no limit and she was so loving and friendly that everyone just couldn't help but love her. She lived with a sense of peace and humility that is so rare in our time. She was simple in spirit, but so caring and giving at the same time. She was admired as well as respected for the example she displayed. Her life and presence have been a shining light before us. Sandra's verse: Philippians 1:21: "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."



Visitation will be held today, Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Cremation services will follow. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary