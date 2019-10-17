|
Edinburg - Sanjuanita Gonzalez, 96, left to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019 at The Bridges in Mission. She was born to Tomas Rios and Julia Cantu on June 24, 1923 in Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon. Sanjuanita worked at Bealls, Latelle's and Benny's in Edinburg. She was also a volunteer at Retama Nursing Home in McAllen for many years. Sanjuanita was a very active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, where she served as an Eucharistic Minister, a part of the Guadalupanas and the Catholic Daughters. She is now reunited with her beloved husband: Melecio Gonzalez; daughter: Nora Sylvia Luna; parents and grandson: Joaquin Villafuerte, who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Rosie (Dale) Strohmeyer, Betty (Cruz) Yanez, Maria Elena (Sam) Galvan, Richard (Angie) Gonzalez, Yvette (Albert) Villafuerte; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 17, 2019