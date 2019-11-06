|
Donna - Santana H Ovalle (91) has passed and gone to be with our Lord, he is preceded by his parents Refugia and Teodoro Ovalle, siblings Tomas Ovalle, Felipe Ovalle, Aniceto Ovalle, and Jose Hernandez, Mr. Ovalle is survived by his beautiful lovely wife Belia C Ovalle and their wonderful children: Yolanda (Stanley) Ramos, Mary Ovalle, Alberto (Eva J) Ovalle, Sylvia Flores, Belinda Ovalle along with their grandchildren: Samantha and Zachary Ramos, Ryan "Marlie" (Angel) Flores , Laela Ovalle, and Riley R Ovalle Ayala. Mr. Santana Ovalle is also survived by his younger brother Evaristo (Buddy (Hope) Hernandez. May he rest in peace
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019