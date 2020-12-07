Donna - Santiago Casiano III from Donna, TX was called into eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Castillo Casiano and son, Santiago Casiano IV. He is also survived by his mother Consuelo Casiano and three siblings: Ida Moreno, Nora Casiano, and Alfred Casiano. Santiago was a simple man, authentic, selfless and true to himself. He was content with the simple pleasures of life. He loved having a cup of coffee in the back porch while he watched cardinals and humming birds. He enjoyed building bird houses. He also loved dogs and he only had eyes for German Shepherds! His joy was evident when he was invited to eat out for breakfast! He loved music (oldies), football, the outdoors, and helping others. His favorite place was home. His greatest love was spending time with his family. His son was his greatest pride and joy! Santiago's witty sense of humor brought so much laughter to others. He will be dearly missed and he leaves behind so many beautiful memories that will be treasured forever.A memorial service will be held at Hawkins Funeral home in Donna on December 10, 2020 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am with a graveside service following at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.