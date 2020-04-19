Mission - Santiago Garcia, Jr. age 91, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehab Center in McAllen. He was born in Starr County on September 20, 1928 and moved to Mission with his parents in 1948. He worked at Barrera's Supply, Pete's Auto Supply, and Perkins Auto Supply as a bookkeeper for many years. He attended Holy Rosary Church and his Catholic faith was very important to him. Santiago served proudly in the U.S. Army; he was stationed in Germany from 1950 to 1952 and later was a member of Catholic War Veterans Post 1065 in Mission. Santiago was predeceased by his wife, Flerida Gorena Garcia as well as by his parents, Santiago Garcia Saenz and Bernarda Olivarez de Garcia. He was also predeceased by his brothers Trinidad, Jose, Domingo, and Leonel Garcia and by his sister, Eva Garza. He is survived by a daughter, Velma Garcia (Laura) of Williamsburg, MA, a son, Eduardo Garcia (Sharon O'Leary) of Mission, and by a grandson, David Banta-Garcia of Williamsburg, MA. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to hold a memorial service at a later date. We wish to thank all of the wonderful staff members of Briarcliff Nursing Home, as well as Gracia Hospice Care. Donations in his memory may be made to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley https://www.catholiccharitiesrgv.org/Donations.aspx Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.