Santiago Rivas Jr.
Mercedes - Santiago Rivas, Jr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after bravely battling Covid. Santiago was born on September 14, 1956 in Weslaco, Texas to Santiago and Celia Rivas.

He attended Weslaco High School and graduated in 1975. He married his best friend, Carmen, in 1976 and was blessed with 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter whom were his pride and joy. Santiago worked at McCoy's Building Supply for 32 years.

Santiago loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed bbqing, fishing, and watching his Dallas Cowboys.

Santiago is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carmen Rivas; three children, Santiago (Manuela) Rivas III, Elida (Cesar) Ramirez, Celina (David) Aguillon; 7 grandchildren, Darren, Jenna, CJ Rivas, Mateo and Emma Ramirez, Brandon Gomez, and Kennedi Aguillon; one great granddaughter, Kendall Rivas; his parents Santiago and Celia Rivas; siblings Nellie Garcia, Vangie De Leon, Rachel Guajardo , Irene Sanchez, and Noe Rivas.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn at 12:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home, 439 S. Vermont Avenue, Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
