Or Copy this URL to Share

La Joya - Santiago Trevino Espinoza, age 59, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. He is survived by his loving wife, Odilia Trevino; children, David Trevino, Santiago Trevino, Priscilla Trevino; brothers, Jose Angel Trevino, Juan Trevino, Armando Trevino, Hermelinda Trevino Garcia, Jose luis Trevino. Visitation will be held today, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hernandez Funerals from 9:00 am to 12:45 pm. A chapel service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Lord & I Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of La Joya



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store