Pharr - Santiago Villarreal, 94, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Damara Villarreal.
Mr. Villarreal is survived by his loving wife, Hermila Villarreal; children, David (Belinda) Villarreal, Santiago (Nora) Villarreal Jr., Mara (Joe) Abarca, Eliud (Lorie) Villarreal, Esau (Dinorah) Villarreal, and Sari (Leonardo) Gomez; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dora Garza, Raquel Contreras, Lydia Lizcano, Maria Guadalupe Garza, and Belen Perez.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service today, December 19, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Service will be at 12:30pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Centro Cristiano Libertad in Pharr. Burial will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 19, 2019