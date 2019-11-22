|
|
McAllen - Santos Belmares, 90, passed away on November 21, 2019, at Las Palmas Nursing Center in McAllen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Faustino Belmares, as well as by her parents Juan and Paula Cadena. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Leonarda Cadena de Rebolloza, Agapito Cadena Rodriguez, Rita Cadena de la Garza, Juan Patricio Cadena Rodriguez, Maria Cadena de Jaramillo, Elpidio Cadena Rodriguez, Rafael Cadena Rodriguez.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral service will be held tomorrow on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11am at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 22, 2019