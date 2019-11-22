Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Santos Belmares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santos (Cadena) Belmares

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santos (Cadena) Belmares Obituary
McAllen - Santos Belmares, 90, passed away on November 21, 2019, at Las Palmas Nursing Center in McAllen.

She was preceded in death by her husband Faustino Belmares, as well as by her parents Juan and Paula Cadena. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Leonarda Cadena de Rebolloza, Agapito Cadena Rodriguez, Rita Cadena de la Garza, Juan Patricio Cadena Rodriguez, Maria Cadena de Jaramillo, Elpidio Cadena Rodriguez, Rafael Cadena Rodriguez.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral service will be held tomorrow on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11am at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -