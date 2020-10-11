1/1
Santos Ernestina (Guerrero) Falcon
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Grande City - Santos E. Falcon, a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020 at 8:13 pm at the age of 92 years. Santos was born on January 6, 1928 to Faustino Guerrero and Luisa Guerra. She was a lifelong resident of Rio Grande City where she graduated class of 1946. She worked at Margo's Pharmacy where she met her lifelong partner Manuel Falcon.

Santitos and Manuel married on August 17, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Church and shared 52 and a half years of marriage. She humbly raised her 5 sons and helped raise her grandchildren where she instilled great morals and values in leading by example as a woman of high integrity. She kept her family close and shared her love and kindness with everyone near. Santitos was a devoted Catholic, loving mother and well-loved neighbor. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, aunt Ramona Guerrero, sisters Ercilia Guerrero and Inez G. Lopez and brother Requerio Guerrero. Also preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel Falcon, sons Lee Roy and Manuel David and grandson Noe Daniel "Danny" Falcon.

She is survived by her sons Mario R. (Olga), Luis A. (Becky), Jorge E. (Maria), Manuel David† (Cynthia Ana) Falcon; grandchildren, Ricardo, Sandy, Dalinda, Michael, David Alberto, Anissa, Stephanie, Klarissa, Briana and 16 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm. The second day of viewing will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2020 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. She will have a Chapel Service at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City County Cemetery.

All funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.

"You will always be remembered no matter what. Your presence, love and kindness will forever be with us. Rest for now until we meet again."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved