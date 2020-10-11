Rio Grande City - Santos E. Falcon, a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020 at 8:13 pm at the age of 92 years. Santos was born on January 6, 1928 to Faustino Guerrero and Luisa Guerra. She was a lifelong resident of Rio Grande City where she graduated class of 1946. She worked at Margo's Pharmacy where she met her lifelong partner Manuel Falcon.Santitos and Manuel married on August 17, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Church and shared 52 and a half years of marriage. She humbly raised her 5 sons and helped raise her grandchildren where she instilled great morals and values in leading by example as a woman of high integrity. She kept her family close and shared her love and kindness with everyone near. Santitos was a devoted Catholic, loving mother and well-loved neighbor. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.She is preceded in death by her parents, aunt Ramona Guerrero, sisters Ercilia Guerrero and Inez G. Lopez and brother Requerio Guerrero. Also preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel Falcon, sons Lee Roy and Manuel David and grandson Noe Daniel "Danny" Falcon.She is survived by her sons Mario R. (Olga), Luis A. (Becky), Jorge E. (Maria), Manuel David† (Cynthia Ana) Falcon; grandchildren, Ricardo, Sandy, Dalinda, Michael, David Alberto, Anissa, Stephanie, Klarissa, Briana and 16 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Viewing will be on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm. The second day of viewing will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2020 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. She will have a Chapel Service at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Rio Grande City County Cemetery.All funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City."You will always be remembered no matter what. Your presence, love and kindness will forever be with us. Rest for now until we meet again."