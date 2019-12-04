|
|
Mission - Our beloved mother and grandmother was called by our heavenly father on December 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Amelia, as she was known to friends and family, was born to Melchor and Maria Jimenez de Garcia on December 10, 1926 in Mercedes, TX. At the age of 18 she met and married our father, Santana Garcia. 8 children were born from that union. Our mother enjoyed playing bingo and was the center of family gatherings. Preceding her in death were her parents; Melchor and Maria, her brother, Damacio Garcia, her husband of 69 years, Santana, her daughter in law, Rosie Garcia and her granddaughter, Sonia R. Singleton. Surviving her are her children, Gloria (Horacio) Ibarra, Juanita (Juan Luis) Rangel, Ramona Garcia, Fernando Garcia, Sylvia (Arnulfo) Batres, Beatriz (Rodolfo) Rangel, and Maria Elena (Marcos) Salinas all of whom are from Mission, TX and Minerva (Rafael) Jubera of Gober, TX. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jorge Ibarra, Daniel Salinas, Javier Batres, Bryan Singleton, Ruben Garza, nephews, Jaime Guerra, Oscar Garcia and great-grandson, Alex Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be her son, Fernando Garcia, her sons-in-law, Horacio (Lacho) Ibarra, Juan Luis Rangel, Arnulfo Batres, Rodolfo Rangel, Marcos Salinas and Rafael Jubera. Viewing will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1 pm to 9pm with a 7 pm rosary. Funeral mass will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019